New Residents Of Azerbaijan's Aghali Enjoy Snowy View In Village

The snowy panorama in Aghali village of Zangilan district is mesmerizing. Young residents of the village experienced genuine joy at the snowfall, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The snow that started in Zangilan district intensified in a short time.

The snowfall, which continued throughout the night, completely enveloped the village in a white blanket.

At present, the snowfall in the village continues. The remarkable natural phenomenon has caused joy among children as well. The little residents of Aghali are now playing snowballs and are happy about winter. Azerbaijan local media regional staff member captured these joyful moments of the children in a photo.

RecallJuly 19 will mark as first anniversary since the first families settled in the Aghali village of the liberated Zangilan district

People who have been longing for almost 30 years returned to their homeland on this day last year and started living there.

Based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the first pilot project was implemented in the Aghali village of the Zangilan district in the territories freed from occupation.

In the rebuilt village of Aghali, moder city planning standards such as smart lighting of the streets, construction of warm and cold-resistant ecological houses, and installation of solar panels have been applied. Also, to provide the village with sustainable energy, an Archimedes screw turbine hydropower station was built on the Hakari River. The station, where three generators are installed, can fully meet the electricity demand of Aghali village.

ASAN, DOST, Small and Medium Business Development Agency, State Agrarian Development Center services, as well as school, kindergarten, medical center, public catering facilities etc. are operating in the village.

To date, 871 people from 175 families have been relocated to the Aghali village of the Zangilan district. Currently, the houses built in the village are being repaired and once the repair is complete, the further settlement of the families will be carried out.