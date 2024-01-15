New Residents Of Azerbaijan's Aghali Enjoy Snowy View In Village

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The snowy panorama in Aghali village of Zangilan district is
mesmerizing. Young residents of the village experienced genuine joy
at the snowfall, Azernews reports, citing local
media.
The snow that started in Zangilan district intensified in a
short time.
The snowfall, which continued throughout the night, completely
enveloped the village in a white blanket.
At present, the snowfall in the village continues. The
remarkable natural phenomenon has caused joy among children as
well. The little residents of Aghali are now playing snowballs and
are happy about winter. Azerbaijan local media regional staff
member captured these joyful moments of the children in a
photo.
RecallJuly 19 will mark as first anniversary since the first
families settled in the Aghali village of the liberated Zangilan
district
People who have been longing for almost 30 years returned to
their homeland on this day last year and started living there.
Based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the first
pilot project was implemented in the Aghali village of the Zangilan
district in the territories freed from occupation.
In the rebuilt village of Aghali, moder city planning standards
such as smart lighting of the streets, construction of warm and
cold-resistant ecological houses, and installation of solar panels
have been applied. Also, to provide the village with sustainable
energy, an Archimedes screw turbine hydropower station was built on
the Hakari River. The station, where three generators are
installed, can fully meet the electricity demand of Aghali
village.
ASAN, DOST, Small and Medium Business Development Agency, State
Agrarian Development Center services, as well as school,
kindergarten, medical center, public catering facilities etc. are
operating in the village.
To date, 871 people from 175 families have been relocated to the
Aghali village of the Zangilan district. Currently, the houses
built in the village are being repaired and once the repair is
complete, the further settlement of the families will be carried
out.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107720743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.