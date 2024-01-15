About 50 Psychological Obstacle Courses Built In North - Nayev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About fifty psychological obstacle courses have already been built in the North Operational Zone to support personnel in combat readiness.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

As he explained, such courses make it possible to temper the soldiers not only physically but also morally.

In particular, in the Volyn region, soldiers are training in shooting small arms and mortars, flying drones, and evacuating the conditionally wounded from the 'battlefield'.

"My impressions are very positive. The guys are trained, motivated, and very well-prepared. I believe that every day we need to win over ourselves," the commander said.

Nayev emphasized that constant readiness for combat operations will save lives and ensure the quality of tasks in the future.

As reported earlier, Russia keeps a military presence of 19,000 troops near Ukraine's northern border.