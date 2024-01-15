Enemy Fires At 19 Localities In Zaporizhzhia Overnight, Destruction Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the occupants fired at 19 towns and villages on the frontline - 84 strikes were recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The Rashists shelled Novodanylivka and Novodarivka with MLRS, and also attacked Hulyaipole, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka and Pyatykhatky with 21 drones," the message says.

61 artillery shells fell on the territory of Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Poltavka, Pryyutne, Robotyne, Kamianyste, Lobkove, Plavni and other frontline settlements.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

As reported, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Melitopol last night.