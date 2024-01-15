Iowa’s Perry High School’s principal risks his life to save students in shooting

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a tragic school shooting that shook a small Iowa community, additional details are emerging, shedding light on the devastating incident.



Among the revelations, the identity of the sixth-grade student who lost his life at Perry High School has been disclosed. Ahmir Jolliff, aged 11, succumbed to three gunshot wounds, with the Iowa State Medical Examiner ruling his manner of death as a homicide.



Contrary to initial reports, it has been confirmed that seven individuals were injured in the Thursday morning shooting, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. This figure is an increase from the earlier count of five.



Perry High School principal Dan Marburger was among the three staff members and four students who sustained injuries when a 17-year-old student, identified as Dylan Butler, opened fire.



Tragically, the shooter, Butler, met his demise from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Marburger's courageous actions during the incident were highlighted by his daughter in a Facebook post, where she mentioned his attempts to calm down the shooter and create a distraction, allowing students to flee.



While Marburger and two other students remain hospitalized, the principal is in critical condition due to multiple gunshot wounds. The remaining victims have been treated and released, according to information from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.



"For those of you who have reached out regarding Dad, I am sorry I haven’t gotten back to you. Please don’t take it personally it has just been a day for us, for Dad, and for the community," Claire Marburger, the daughter of Marburger, penned a message. "Dad was in surgery all day, and is currently stable."



Claire Marburger described her father as a "gentle giant" and an "incredible dad and an overall remarkable person."



"He does anything for us kids, including driving 7 hrs round trip on school nights to catch my college games in Decorah. Stayed long enough to slip me a USD20 tell me I played well, give me a hug, and head out," she declared.

