(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Japan, US, S. Korea nuke envoys condemn Pyongyang's missile launch



TOKYO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Top nuclear envoys from Japan, the US and South Korea strongly condemned Sunday's ballistic missile launch by North Korea, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Director General of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Hiroyuki Namazu, US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jun Park, and South Korean Foreign Ministry's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, spoke over the phone as per the Ministry's press release.

The three officials stated that the latest launch was a violation of related UN Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to the peace and safety of the region and international society.

They also reaffirmed that they will continue to work closely together bilaterally and trilaterally, as well as exchange views on the current situation in North Korea, including Russia-North Korea relations, the ministry noted.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday that the country successfully test-fired a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead on Sunday. (end)

mk









MENAFN15012024000071011013ID1107720735