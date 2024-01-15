Septentrio Announces Antarx GNSS Smart Antenna For Machine Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combining a high-performance GPS/GNSS receiver and an antenna in a single ruggedized housing, AntaRx is easy to install and offers multiple communications options

Septentrio launches AntaRx Smart Antenna for machine automation

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS* positioning solutions, announces today the launch of a new smart antenna, ideal for machine automation and control in construction, precision agriculture and logistics. The AntaRx smart antenna is robust inside and out. Enclosed in a ruggedized housing, it can handle high levels of shocks and vibrations and is ready for operation in harsh industrial environments. Built on Septentrio's long standing GNSS experience, this multi-frequency receiver delivers high-accuracy RTK positioning down to the centimeter level. Equipment manufacturers and system integrators can benefit from the versatile offering including INS (Inertial Navigation System) integration, dual antenna mode, and 4G cellular communication.“AntaRx combines the renowned positioning quality of Septentrio with a high-quality antenna, in a rugged and compact housing for simplified installation. The product targets industrial applications such as construction and mining, offering a high degree of robustness validated through extensive testing against industry standards,” stated Silviu Taujan, Product Manager at Septentrio.“AntaRx is available in several configurations, either as a GNSS smart antenna or as a GNSS/INS smart antenna system, integrating an industry leading IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).”Septentrio adds AntaRx to their established machine control GNSS receiver portfolio, with positioning solutions used by some of the largest construction companies in the world. This receiver technology integrates Septentrio's GNSS+ algorithms , including advanced multipath mitigation, which allows uninterrupted operation in challenging conditions such as near high structures or machinery. High update rate and low latency ensure accurate plan execution during fast movement or rotation. AntaRx smart antenna is available now, for more information about this product or other Machine Control solutions please contact Septentrio.* Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan's QZSS and India's NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.RelatedPromo video: AntaRx Smart Antenna S3 and Si3 ( )Insight: Cost-effective machine guidance with robust GPS positioning ( )Insight: 6 Musts for a machine control GPS receiver ( )Webinar: The Era of Autonomy is Here Going Beyond the Vehicle Phenomenon ( )---If reposting this press release, please include a link to the Septentrio web site. High res image ( )About Septentrio:Septentrio is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. Reliable centimeter-level positioning enables machine automation improving efficiency and safety. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).Septentrio has its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and has a world-wide presence with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Seoul and Yokohama as well as numerous partners around the world. To learn more about Septentrio and its products, visit septentrio.

Maria Simsky

Septentrio

