Delhi HC Restrains Youtube Channel Linked To Vivek Bindra From Defaming Sandeep Maheshwari

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday issued an injunction against Vikash Kotnala -- a YouTube channel partner of entrepreneur Vivek Bindra -- from posting any defamatory or disparaging material against YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari.

This decision comes after Justice Prateek Jalan found a prima facie link between Kotnala and Bindra.

It was noted that Kotnala's videos were in violation of a civil court order from December 22, 2023, which restrained both Maheshwari and Bindra from making defamatory statements against each other.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Maheshwari, argued that Kotnala was influenced by Bindra to make allegations against Maheshwari.

Reference was made to two videos where Kotnala accused Maheshwari of attempting to extort money from Bindra and orchestrating a campaign against Bindra in the market.

During the hearing, Justice Jalan commented on the deteriorating discourse on social media, stating: "I don't mean any disrespect, but this is some sort of war that is starting on these YouTube channels."

The court concluded that Maheshwari presented a prima facie case and that irreparable harm could occur without an injunction.

Therefore, an order was passed against Kotnala, restraining him from publishing defamatory material against Maheshwari online or offline.

The legal battle stems from a video released by Maheshwari on December 11, 2023, titled 'Big Scam Exposed,' alleging Bindra's involvement in a scam related to a 10-day MBA course.

The feud intensified, leading to millions of views on both sides and legal interventions.

