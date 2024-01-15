4 pass away in hot air balloon crash in Arizona

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in Eloy, Arizona, on Sunday morning when a hot air balloon crashed, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, as reported by local police.



Additionally, a fifth person involved in the incident is currently in critical condition. The "tragic" crash occurred around 7:50 AM in the desert area situated at Sunshine Boulevard and Hannah Road, located in the vicinity of Eloy, which is approximately 50 miles northwest of Tucson and 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.



Authorities from the Eloy Police Department have indicated that the cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.



Prompt response from both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ensued, with both agencies taking charge of the investigation to determine the factors leading to this unfortunate incident.



In a gesture of respect for the affected families, the names of the victims are being withheld until proper notifications have been made.



The police department has expressed its commitment to releasing more information as it becomes available, recognizing the importance of keeping the public informed about the details surrounding this devastating hot air balloon crash in Eloy.



"The Eloy Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved in this heartbreaking incident," the department declared.

