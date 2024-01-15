Gilgo Beach murders suspect to face additional charge for 4th murder

(MENAFN) Rex Heuermann, the individual facing charges for the murders of three sex workers on Gilgo Beach, New York, is anticipated to face an additional charge for a fourth murder, as per a source with direct knowledge of the situation.



Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney is set to announce the new charges on Tuesday, following their unsealing at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead on Long Island.



While Heuermann, aged 60, had been identified as the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, authorities initially lacked sufficient evidence to charge him in that specific case when the initial charges were filed.



Heuermann's arrest in July was related to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27 – all discovered in dense vegetation near Gilgo Beach on the south shore of Long Island.



Despite being considered the primary suspect in Brainard-Barnes' murder, it wasn't until now that authorities have gathered adequate evidence to bring additional charges in connection with her death. Heuermann's lawyer had not responded to a request for comment on the new charges as of Sunday night.



The four women, collectively known as the "Gilgo Four," were found in December 2010 during a search for Shannan Gilbert, another sex worker who had disappeared around the same time. The remains of all four victims were located along a stretch of Ocean Parkway.

