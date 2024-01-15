Telecom Service Assurance Market To Surpass USD 15.23 Billion By 2030 | Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Telecom Service Assurance Market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, projected to surge past USD 15.23 billion by 2030 from its valuation of USD 7.1 billion in 2022. This forecasted upsurge represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.01% expected between 2023 and 2030, as per the recent report by SNS Insider.Telecom service assurance, a critical facet of network operations, ensures service quality through established procedures and rules. It streamlines business processes by applying end-to-end process automation, thereby enhancing network performance and ensuring top-notch service delivery across various domains.Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: @The prominent players of the market:. Ericsson. IBM. Cisco. Comarch. Huawei. Amdocs. VMware. NETSCOUT. Broadcom. HPE. MYCOM OSI. Accenture. Nokia. SysMech. Intracom Telecom. Spirent. EXFO. CommScope. Anritsu. Stixis. VIAVI Solutions. Enghouse Networks. RADCOM. Infovista. Itential (US). Aspire Technology. Anodot. TEOCO. MatellioMarket Analysis and Growth Factors:A surge in investments for 5G deployments remains a pivotal factor fueling the market expansion. Communication service providers are increasingly adopting cost-effective, high-performance solutions to assess and guarantee service quality, thus propelling the telecom service assurance industry forward. Notably, innovations like Netcracker Domain Orchestration technologies adopted by companies like Etisalat reinforce this upward trend. Etisalat's utilization of these technologies supports its 5G service introduction, covering slicing management and cloud-native 5G base system deployment.Segment Analysis :Services within the telecom service assurance market are expected to exhibit higher growth rates, particularly driven by the rising adoption of these solutions among Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The demand for support services, including professional and managed services, is on an upward trajectory owing to increased adoption by organizations, thus contributing significantly to the market.Furthermore, in terms of operator type, mobile operators are poised to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, indicating their dominance and pivotal role in driving the market's growth.Key Market Segmentation :By Component. Solution. ServicesBy Deployment Mode. On-Premises. CloudBy Operator type. Mobile Operator. Fixed Operator. By Organization Size. Small and Medium Enterprises. Large EnterprisesRegional Developments:North America's dominance in the market is fueled by its early adoption of emerging technologies like IoT and AI/ML, leading to significant opportunities for expansion. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region, spearheaded by countries like India, China, and Japan, is experiencing an unprecedented surge due to substantial investments in high-speed internet infrastructure to meet the burgeoning demands of the 5G revolution.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Key Takeaways. Increasing investments in 5G deployments are the primary catalysts behind the telecom service assurance market's substantial growth.. Service segments, especially those catering to mobile operators, are anticipated to witness significant expansion and demand. AI and automation play a key role in predictive analysis and operational efficiency.. Strong emphasis on real-time monitoring to enhance overall customer experience.Recent Developments. In March 2023, Nokia Corporation announced a partnership with Etisalat by e& to upgrade its IP core capacity and enable transport slicing capabilities, positioning Etisalat as the sole provider in the Middle East with a core network supporting 800GE.. In October 2022, Cisco's investment in data center capacity for WebEx in India aligns with the evolving regulatory landscape, complying with the DoT's new draft rules mandating OTT service providers to fall under similar regulatory ambit as telecom operators.Table of Content:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis...13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionContinue.....About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

