World's Tallest Branded Residential Clocktower Coming Soon To Dubai Marina

Aeternitas Tower will boast breathtaking views of Dubai Marina and the Iconic Palm Jumeirah

Aeternitas Tower will offer world leading amenities for residents to enjoy.

Crowned by a Franck Muller clock, the London Gate project will be handed over in Q2 2027, with apartment prices starting at $435,000

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the UAE's premium real estate developer London Gate and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, hosted an event to unveil the iconic Franck Muller Aeternitas Dubai – the world's tallest branded residential clocktower.Rising to a height of 450 meters and standing tall at 106 floors, the project has a sales value of Dh2 billion. With pricing starting at Dh1.6 million, London Gate introduces a flexible payment plan with a reasonable 40/60 structure. Aside from this, London Gate will roll out projects worth over Dh8 billion in Dubai this year."The Franck Muller Aeternitas Dubai is not just a residence by London Gate but our commitment to craftsmanship, architecture, and an exclusive lifestyle. In a strategic partnership with Franck Muller, this iconic tower will offer unparalleled views of the Dubai Marina,” stated Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate.The Aeternitas tower will house a range of residences by London Gate, including the Sky Mansions, Sky villas, and one, two and three-bedroom residences."This iconic clocktower symbolises the dedication to exceptional craftsmanship our brand has always been known for. Franck Muller Aeternitas tower narrates a story of opulence, setting new heights in the realm of luxury living,” said Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller.The handover of Aeternitas Dubai will be in the second quarter of 2027, in the heart of Dubai Marina, and with pre launch pricing currently available, Aeternitas Tower Dubai is sure to features some of the most sought after apartments in Dubai Marina .Units range from 1-bed apartments to 3-bed apartments, with luxurious Sky Mansions and Sky Villas also available on request.

