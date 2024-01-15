Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Spearheading Sustainable Change In The Maldives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MALE, MALDIVES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts ' commitment to ocean conservation has taken a significant step forward with the recent appointment of the chain's first-ever marine biologist, Tharushi Pitigala. She will oversee the sustainability initiatives of all four Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, with a special focus on the extensive ocean conservation work led by Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon . Tharushi has served as a consultant to the Sri Lankan Navy, working on a Coral Restoration Project, and as an Environmental Journalist specializing in Investigative Reporting. She later became a Conservationist at the Zoological Society of London, UK.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives play a pivotal role in coral reef preservation, contributing efforts to safeguard 3% of the world's coral reefs. Their in-house initiatives include a comprehensive biodiversity assessment by ecologists, digital mapping of reefs and sensitive areas, and the strategic placement of data loggers at different depths in the oceans surrounding their Maldives resorts to collect critical ocean data such as temperature, conductivity, and salinity levels. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts have deployed Reef Cubes to actively participate in marine habitat restoration. Through dedicated efforts in ocean data collection, the resorts support biodiversity conservation and collaborate with the Maldivian government's national data collection initiatives.“Tharushi's appointment will significantly influence the trajectory of our operations in the Maldives. Our resorts are surrounded by some of the world's best marine life and natural beauty. All ongoing initiatives reflect our commitment to preserving and rejuvenating marine ecosystems through innovative and environmentally conscious practices. It is our primary responsibility to lead forward with a sustainability-first mindset,” commented Vijai Singh, the Area Vice President of the Cinnamon Maldives sector.In recent years, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts have transformed substantial amounts of materials-over 35 tons of wood, more than 40 tons of plastic, 68 tons of metal, and almost 46 tons of glass, with recycling programs running across all four resorts to completely eradicate single-use plastics and promote responsible waste management and water conservation. All four resorts were awarded the Travel Life Gold Certification for our efforts in sustainability and responsible tourism.

