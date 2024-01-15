TIGHITCO's OSS AWARDED MRO CONTRACT BY LEONARDO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Craig Zysk, Group Vice President Sales & Business Development for TIGHITCOCHARLESTON, SC, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO announced today that their MRO division, Overhaul Support Services (OSS), located in East Granby, Connecticut, has been awarded a new long-term agreement by Leonardo Aerospace, Defence and Security for overhaul and repair of exhaust ducts, and other accessories for multiple aircraft types. The 5-year, long-term agreement is the first with the European based manufacturer."We are pleased to have been selected by Leonardo Aerospace, Defence and Security to provide overhaul and repair services for these programs," said Craig Zysk, Group Vice President Sales & Business Development for TIGHITCO. "This contract reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing reliable, high quality, cost-effective services to our customers."Overhaul Support Services, which joined the TIGHITCO family of companies in 2008, has over 25 years of experience in the Part 145 repair and overhaul of aircraft components and systems. OSS is an FAA/EASA-approved repair station and is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. In addition to composite repair, OSS offers sheet metal repair as well as hydraulic actuator, gearbox, and rotor blade repairs. OSS focuses on the overhaul and repair of both fixed-wing and rotorcraft components.Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO, added“The close relationship that we have with Leonardo was key in establishing the framework of this agreement and builds on decades of world class performance, while exceeding customer expectations.”About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

