Maldives formally requests India to withdraw troops by March 15

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a senior official announced that the Maldives has formally requested India to withdraw its troops from the island nation by March 15. Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary for Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, disclosed this information during a news conference.



According to government figures cited by a news website in the capital Male, there are currently 88 Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. The request for the withdrawal of Indian troops was initiated after Muizzu assumed the presidency of the Indian Ocean island nation late last year.



The demand, communicated to India, signifies a notable development in the bilateral relations between the two countries.



Negotiations on the withdrawal of Indian troops were actively underway on Sunday in Male, involving officials from both the Maldives and India. Among those engaged in the discussions was Munu Mahawar, New Delhi's top diplomat in Male.



The outcome of these negotiations is anticipated to have implications for the military presence in the Maldives, shaping the future landscape of their diplomatic and security cooperation.



“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” as stated by the presidential secretary.



Following a five-day trip to China, Muizzu asserted in a news conference on Saturday that the Maldives does not belong to "any one particular country's backyard."



“We are an independent and sovereign country,” he responded to inquiries by journalists at Velana International Airport.



“We might be a small country, but that does not give you the license to bully us,” Muizzu emphasized.

