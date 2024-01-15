(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The skincare products market

is estimated to grow by USD 42.41 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.6% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49% .



For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Skincare Products Market 2023-2027

What's New?



Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

-

Global Skincare Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on

distribution channel (offline and online), product (face skincare products and body skincare products), product specification (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the

offline segment

is significant during the forecast period. Offline sales stand out as the most impactful and influential sales method, offering consumers a hands-on experience.



Geography Overview

By geography, the global skincare products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global skincare products market.

APAC accounts for

49%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The region has witnessed a rise in social media campaigns and endorsements by celebrities, particularly for natural skin care products.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Global Skincare Products Market

– Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of home salons and spa services is notably

driving market growth.

Numerous providers offer home salon and spa services in the market. Housejoy, for instance, extends personalized salon services directly to homes in India, encompassing offerings like makeup and spa services.

Leading trends influencing the market



The growing

demand for cannabidiol (CBD) skincare products is a primary trend in the market.

Cannabidiol (CBD), the non-addictive compound derived from hemp or marijuana, has gained widespread recognition for its numerous skin benefits. This has led to its incorporation into a variety of skincare products, including oils, creams, lotions, balms, and serums.



Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit skincare products may impede the growth of the market.

Counterfeit beauty and personal care products are claimed to pose health risks to users. The rise of e-commerce has contributed to a significant increase in the global sales of counterfeit goods which hinders the market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Skincare Products Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the skincare products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the skin care

products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the

skincare products market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of

skincare products market players

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

In the dynamic skincare products market, consumers seek diverse solutions, from basic cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens to specialized products like anti-aging serums, exfoliants, and acne treatments. The growing demand for organic/natural ingredients, sensitive skin formulations, and potent bioactives like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and peptides is evident. Dermatologist-recommended, vegan, and cruelty-free options are increasingly preferred, alongside the popularity of K-Beauty innovations like sheet masks. There's also a surge in men's skincare, luxury and drugstore brands, and eco-friendly packaging. Probiotic skincare is gaining traction, as are digital skincare advisors providing personalized online consultations and app-based guidance.

