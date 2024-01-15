Waave Foundation Debuts With D'est Exhibition: A Celebration Of Artistic Diversity And Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The exhibition brings to life the vision set by Founder and President, Irene Ailin Wang.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Waave Foundation is pleased to announce its highly anticipated grand opening, marked by the inaugural exhibition "D'Est ," a showcase of contemporary female and non-binary artists poised to redefine the cultural narrative. The event will be held at 17 E 63rd St on the Upper East Side near Central Park from January 11th, 2024 – February 11th, 2024.The "D'Est" exhibition, featuring the works of Cecil Howell, Traci Johnson, Claudia Yeejae Kim, Zahra Nazari, Megan Nugroho, and Jingyi Wang, is a testament to the Waave Foundation's commitment to amplifying diverse artistic voices. This curated event offers a platform for dialogue, with Irene Ailin Wang at the helm, ensuring that the artists' visions are not only seen but are also engaged with in meaningful ways."I aspire to see a world where the art of women and non-binary individuals is not a niche but a norm," states Irene Ailin Wang, whose leadership has been integral in bringing this exhibition to fruition.“In the light shall we see light - through the diverse perspectives showcased at 'D'Est', we illuminate the rich spectrum of human experience.”The event promises to be a multifaceted experience with panel discussions moderated by Bianca Chiarini, featuring discussions with Ippolito Leotta and Wendy Li, addressing the complexities of gender in art. These conversations are designed to foster a deeper understanding of the societal impact of art and the importance of inclusive representation.The Waave Foundation's opening and the "D'Est" exhibition serve as a reflection of the organization's core values: inclusivity, empowerment, and community engagement. The exhibition is a platform where the public can witness the convergence of artistic talent and progressive thought, highlighting the power of art as a catalyst for social change.For further details about the Waave Foundation or the "D'Est" exhibition, visit .About the Waave FoundationThe Waave Foundation, a non-profit charity organization established in 2022, is the embodiment of a movement dedicated to reshaping the narrative of the art industry by empowering women and non-binary individuals. Founded at Dodge Hall, Columbia University, Waave draws inspiration from the historic, community-driven salons and is committed to amplifying the voices of those who have been historically underrepresented in the arts.Irene Ailin Wang, Founder and President of Waave Foundation, leads the organization with a distinctive blend of financial acumen and artistic passion. With over seven years in managing venture capital and investment roles at a Singapore Family Office, Ernst & Young, and Foxconn, Irene brings a wealth of international investment and business strategy expertise. A Columbia University alumna, a visiting student at Yale University, and a holder of a New York State CPA license, she is also a dedicated artist. Specializing in silk paintings and themes of gender, her work reflects a commitment to artistic expression as a form of empowerment. As she transitions from finance to the art sector, her vision is clear: to foster a transformative community through venture philanthropy where art becomes a powerful advocate for gender equality and societal change.The Foundation's unwavering support for women and non-binary individuals is intrinsic to its mission. It provides a vibrant platform where these artists can be heard, recognized, and celebrated, challenging traditional norms and contributing to a shift in global perspectives.

Bianca Chiarini

Waave Foundation

...