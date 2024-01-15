KGMU Panel To Probe Wrong Medicine Given By Pharmacist

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 15 (IANS) The King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration in Lucknow has set up a five-member committee to probe into a complaint filed by a KGMU staff regarding faulty medicine that was issued by a pharmacist at the drug distribution counter.
A sick attendant at the medical university, Kunwar Alok, filed a complaint against the pharmacist of the local purchase counter.
In his complaint, Alok said that the pharmacist gave the wrong medicine for the ENT problem.
He said medicine given was for gynecological problem instead of an ENT issue. He had submitted a prescription after meeting the doctor at the ENT department of KGMU.
The complaint was filed when the patient felt uneasy after consuming the faulty medicine. He first went to ENT doctor with the medicine, which was stopped immediately by the doctor.
