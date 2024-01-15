               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of Public Health Discusses Global Issues With Doctors Without Borders Representative


1/15/2024 2:25:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Minister of Public Health (MoPH) Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met humanitarian representative of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Middle East and North Africa, Antoine Blair, yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the State of Qatar and the MSF, ways to reinforce and upgrade them, in addition to discussing situation in the occupied Palestine and Sudan. They also discussed enhancing MSF's activities and the hurdles it encounters in providing medical assistance and services.

MENAFN15012024000063011010ID1107720618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search