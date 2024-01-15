Minister Of Public Health Discusses Global Issues With Doctors Without Borders Representative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Minister of Public Health (MoPH) Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met humanitarian representative of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Middle East and North Africa, Antoine Blair, yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the State of Qatar and the MSF, ways to reinforce and upgrade them, in addition to discussing situation in the occupied Palestine and Sudan. They also discussed enhancing MSF's activities and the hurdles it encounters in providing medical assistance and services.