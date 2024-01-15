Minister Of Public Health Discusses Global Issues With Doctors Without Borders Representative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The Minister of Public Health (MoPH) Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met humanitarian representative of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Middle East and North Africa, Antoine Blair, yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the State of Qatar and the MSF, ways to reinforce and upgrade them, in addition to discussing situation in the occupied Palestine and Sudan. They also discussed enhancing MSF's activities and the hurdles it encounters in providing medical assistance and services.
MENAFN15012024000063011010ID1107720618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.