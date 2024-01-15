GD Goenka Group Appoints Gaurav Himkar As The Group CEO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 12 2024: GD Goenka Group, a broad-based education, skilling, and services conglomerate, announces the appointment of Gaurav Himkar as the Group CEO.



Himkar, a career strategist and P&L leader, brings over 15 years of experience across Automotive and Consumer Product industries. His last role was an 11 year association with the Hero Motors Group where he served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for Hero's European e-bike business HNF Nicolai.



An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Delhi College of Engineering, Himkar has worked across various geographies including India, Europe, the UK, and East Africa.



Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, stated: "We welcome Gaurav Himkar as the Group CEO, aiming to enhance operational excellence and P&L accountability across different verticals of the group. This development aligns with our growth aspirations for the decade to come".



Mr. Goenka also outlined his role in overseeing broader group initiatives. "With delegation of operating responsibilities to the CEO, I will focus on steering the group's long-term strategy, global and regional partnerships, corporate governance, and overall growth initiatives. Gaurav's appointment is integral to achieving our goals and reinforcing our position as an industry leader."



Himkar shared his enthusiasm about joining the GD Goenka Group, stating, "I am honoured to be a part of an organization which has established a legacy of academic excellence for three decades and yet constantly kept reinventing and growing horizontally and vertically to become an integrated Pre-School to PhD ecosystem. I look forward to contributing to the group's continued success and implementing innovative strategies for sustained growth."



This strategic appointment underlines the GD Goenka Group's dedication to fostering leadership excellence and driving sustainable growth across its diverse portfolio.





About GD Goenka Group:



For nearly three decades, GD Goenka Group has illuminated the educational landscape of India as a pioneering force. Under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka, we proudly stand as a beacon of educational excellence. Beginning with our flagship school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi; our network now includes 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering CBSE, IB and Cambridge curricula.



We have diligently crafted modern campuses, equipped with cutting-edge facilities that create an inspiring learning environment. Beyond the K12 horizon is our GD Goenka University, a top-ranked multi-disciplinary institution. With over 6,000 students representing 40+ nationalities, the university delivers programmes in Management, Law, Engineering & Sciences, Medical & Allied Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, Hospitality & Tourism, Fashion & Design, Occupational Health, Safety, Fire & Environment.



Augmenting our global education philosophy, we are proud hosts of Le Cordon Bleu (LCB), the world's leading hospitality and culinary arts school headquartered in Paris. We also host the esteemed Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID) NCR campus. In healthcare, GD Goenka Healthcare operates over 70 talent upskilling academies across India, empowering frontline clinical staff to serve the nation with unparalleled competence and dedication. In travel, GD Goenka Tourism has earned its reputation as a trusted boutique travel company serving reputed PSUs with unyielding integrity and reliability, ensuring seamless travel experiences.



