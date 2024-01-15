War Update: Ninety-Four Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 94 combat engagements were reported along the front line.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched seven missile strikes and 60 airstrikes, as well as 64 attacks involving MLR systems, the report reads.

Air strikes targeted the settlements of Vilkhuvatka and Vovchansk, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Pishchane, and Serebryanske Forestry of Luhansk region; Kolodiazi, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Volodymyrivka of Donetsk region.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, engaging in subversive measures in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other areas.

Along the Kupiansk line, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka areas of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine repelled 14 enemy assaults near Makiivka and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Verkhnokamianske, Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, five assaults were repelled near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to besiege Avdiivka. Ukraine's forces firmly hold the defense lines inflicting significant losses on the invaders. During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, and Avdiivka districts, and another 14 – near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

The enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions in the Shakhtarske direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia areas, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near Krasne, west of Verbove, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are pursuing an effort to expand the existing bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the invaders keep trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. Over the past day, the Russians launched seven assaults, none of which bore fruit.

At the same time, Ukraine's forces continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, depleting Russia's potential along the entire front line.

According to intelligence reports, drugs, including psychotropic substances, are systematically offered to the personnel from the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment, 7th Airborne Assault Division. These drugs cause euphoria and dull pain. Soldiers taking these substances more easily agree to take part in brutal assaults without fear of being wounded or killed in action.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit four enemy clusters and downed a Kh-59 missile.

Missile units engaged three manpower and weapons clusters, an air defense system, and two ammunition depots.