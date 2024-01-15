Sandu Says Russia To Once Again Seek To Destabilize Moldova This Spring

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In spring 2024, the Russian Federation will again try to destabilize the political situation in Moldova.

This was stated by Moldova's President Maia Sandu, who spoke at a press conference on January 13, Ukrinform reports with reference to Agerpres .

"During this entire period, Russia tried to destabilize the order and power in Chisinau, each time trying to use the regime in the Transnistrian region," she told journalists.

"We are aware of these risks and we are taking all actions to prevent these destabilizations. We talk to them and we communicate to the citizens about these risks, as we did last year, when Russia's intention was to overthrow the Government (from Chisinau - ed.n). Together with the citizens and the state institutions, we are trying to protect ourselves from these risks, but we still have work to do, there are still vulnerabilities," said Sandu.

She emphasized that the Republic of Moldova is counting on the support from Romania and the entire international community in this regard.

"We know that this spring Russia will resume its actions to try to destabilize the situation," Maia Sandu said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December 2023, Maia Sandu instructed Moldova's parliament to organize a referendum on the country's accession to the EU and announced that she would run for re-election in 2024.