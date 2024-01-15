Russia's Death Toll In Ukraine Up By 980 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to January 15, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 370,980 Russian soldiers and officers, including 980 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of January 15, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6,089 enemy tanks (+14 in the past 24 hours), 11,322 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 8,771 (+24) artillery systems, 958 (+1) MLR systems, 650 (+2) air defense systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,865 (+4) UAVs, 1,815 (+1) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,698 (+31) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,356 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 94 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops across the front lines in the past 24 hours.