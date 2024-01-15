Black Sea Update: Russia Deploys Missile Carrier Armed With Eight Kalibrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed 10 of its Navy vessels, including a missile carrier armed with eight Kalibr missiles, on combat duty in the Black Sea.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.
In the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean, there is one Russian warship each, with no missile carriers among them.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force says the threat of Russian guided missile strikes remains persistent.
