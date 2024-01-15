US State Department Anti-Corruption Coordinator Visits Armenia, Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US State Department Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew
will visit Armenia and Georgia from January 15 to 18, Azernews reports, citing official page of US
Department of State.
In both countries, he will discuss the current efforts and
challenges to combatting corruption and identify areas for further
cooperation.
In Armenia, Coordinator Nephew will meet with government
officials, including justice sector and law enforcement
representatives, and participate in a civil society roundtable. In
Georgia, he will meet with government officials, representatives of
anti-corruption institutions, investigative bodies, and civil
society.
