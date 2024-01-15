               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US State Department Anti-Corruption Coordinator Visits Armenia, Georgia


1/15/2024 2:17:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US State Department Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew will visit Armenia and Georgia from January 15 to 18, Azernews reports, citing official page of US Department of State.

In both countries, he will discuss the current efforts and challenges to combatting corruption and identify areas for further cooperation.

In Armenia, Coordinator Nephew will meet with government officials, including justice sector and law enforcement representatives, and participate in a civil society roundtable. In Georgia, he will meet with government officials, representatives of anti-corruption institutions, investigative bodies, and civil society.

