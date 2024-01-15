Germany Developing Action Plan In Case Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
German Defence Ministry is developing a plan of action in case
of an attack by the Russian Armed Forces after the victory over the
Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the German edition of
Bild, Azernews reports, citing foreign
sources.
According to the source, the Bundeswehr believes that in a few
weeks, there will be an escalation between NATO and the Russian
Federation. The article also says that the Russian Armed Forces
will launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine and defeat the AFU,
which has faced a lack of help from Western countries.
According to Bild, the German Defence Ministry expects ethnic
clashes to start in the Baltics after that, against which the
Russian army will move troops to Kaliningrad to attack the Suvalki
corridor. It is noted that NATO will move 300,000 soldiers to the
eastern flank for "reliable deterrence".
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107720602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.