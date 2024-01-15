Germany Developing Action Plan In Case Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

German Defence Ministry is developing a plan of action in case of an attack by the Russian Armed Forces after the victory over the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the German edition of Bild, Azernews reports, citing foreign sources.

According to the source, the Bundeswehr believes that in a few weeks, there will be an escalation between NATO and the Russian Federation. The article also says that the Russian Armed Forces will launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine and defeat the AFU, which has faced a lack of help from Western countries.

According to Bild, the German Defence Ministry expects ethnic clashes to start in the Baltics after that, against which the Russian army will move troops to Kaliningrad to attack the Suvalki corridor. It is noted that NATO will move 300,000 soldiers to the eastern flank for "reliable deterrence".