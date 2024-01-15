Media Center At Azerbaijan's CEC Starts Operating

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Election - 2024 Independent Media Center of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) has started its activities, Azernews reports.
The Center aims to provide the Azerbaijani public with complete
information about the extraordinary presidential elections to be
held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, its separate stages, the
voting process, the activities of election institutions,
observation missions, and organizations conducting exit polls. , is
to promptly deliver to local and foreign media.
The center's secki-2024 website operates in Azerbaijani,
Russian, and English languages.
Opinions, statements, and statements of authorized persons and
experts related to the election process are posted on the site. At
the same time, photo and video materials related to the elections
are presented.
