Aker BP Fourth Quarter 2023 Trading Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF ; AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the fourth quarter 2023.
The company's equity production for the period was 444.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 466.9 mboepd. For the full year 2023, production was 456.8 mboepd.
|
Volume (mboepd)
|
Q4-23
|
Q3-23
|
2023
|
Net production
|
444.3
|
449.8
|
456.8
|
Overlift/(underlift)
|
22.6
|
0.3
|
4.2
|
Net volume sold
|
466.9
|
450.0
|
461.0
|
Of which liquids
|
408.4
|
389.5
|
397.8
|
Of which natural gas
|
58.5
|
60.5
|
63.2
|
|
|
|
.
|
Realised prices
|
Q4-23
|
Q3-23
|
2023
|
Liquids (USD/boe)
|
83.6
|
87.6
|
81.6
|
Natural gas (USD/boe)
|
73.9
|
60.5
|
74.3
Fourth quarter 2024 and Strategy Update – programme
Date: Thursday 8 February 2024
Report to be released: 06:00 CET
Online presentation by management: 08:30 CET
Presentation available at:
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
