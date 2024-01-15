               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aker BP Fourth Quarter 2023 Trading Update


1/15/2024 2:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF ; AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the fourth quarter 2023.
The company's equity production for the period was 444.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). Net volume sold in the quarter was 466.9 mboepd. For the full year 2023, production was 456.8 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q4-23

Q3-23

2023

Net production

444.3

449.8

456.8

Overlift/(underlift)

22.6

0.3

4.2

Net volume sold

466.9

450.0

461.0

Of which liquids

408.4

389.5

397.8

Of which natural gas

58.5

60.5

63.2



Realised prices

Q4-23

Q3-23

2023

Liquids (USD/boe)

83.6

87.6

81.6

Natural gas (USD/boe)

73.9

60.5

74.3

Fourth quarter 2024 and Strategy Update – programme

  • Date: Thursday 8 February 2024
  • Report to be released: 06:00 CET
  • Online presentation by management: 08:30 CET
  • Presentation available at:
  • Followed by Q&A session

Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087

