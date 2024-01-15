"Buy Caviar Online" Hong Kong Campaign Launch - Nomad Caviar HK Shop Offers Delivery And Subscription

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong Island, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

NOMAD Caviar delivers caviar directly to customers' homes in Hong Kong. The company aims to make caviar more accessible to people to allow them to savour its unique flavour and enjoy its potential health benefits. To make it more affordable, NOMAD Caviar has removed the middlemen from the process, delivering directly from the best quality, most sustainable farms to the tables of customers. The company offers two kinds of farmed caviar, which are the Kaluga Hybrid and the Ossetra. For more information visit

Caviar is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help the cells in the body to do their work. Studies have also shown that these fatty acids have many potential benefits for cardiovascular health. First of all, they may help in decreasing a person's triglyceride levels. Hypertriglyceridemia increases the risk of atherosclerosis, stroke, and heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids may also help decrease the risk of developing some types of cancer, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and age-related macular degeneration.

The Kaluga Hybrid is a cousin to the farmed Beluga that offers a big firm bead and bronze colour. This particular type of caviar provides rich flavour with noteworthy minerality. It is the product of the perfect union between two sturgeons native to the Amur River basin. These are the Huso dauricus, which is a cousin to Beluga and noted as the biggest freshwater fish in the world, and the Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon. The Kaluga Hybrid caviar is available at NOMAD Caviar at HK$5,000.00 for 250g tins sold in bundles of two. It is also available for HK$4,688.00 for 500g, HK$8,188.00 for 1kg, and HK$11,188.00 for 1.7kg.

Meanwhile, the Ossetra is sought after by connoisseurs because of its complex and robust flavour and is therefore one of the most popular caviars. Its versatility has allowed it to become one of the most in-demand caviars around. At NOMAD Caviar, they offer the large roe from mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon. Its colour ranges in different shades of brown. It has a firm texture that people love because it pops in the mouth. Originally from the Caspian Sea, the Ossetra is a very much in-demand caviar and in recent years, production has been shifted to sustainable aquaculture farms in response to the high demand. The Ossetra caviar is available at NOMAD Caviar at HK$5,776.00 for 250g tins sold in bundles of two. It is also available at HK$5,188.00 for 500g, HK$8,988.00 for 1kg, and HK$13,388.00 for 1.7kg.

Also available from NOMAD Caviar is the caviar tart, which is available for HK$3,888.00. This tart is not just a dish but also an experience. It is perfect for sharing with friends and family and can serve as the centrepiece of any celebration, whether it is a birthday, a special dinner, or an anniversary. This tart was developed in partnership with the dining institution Le Bec Fin and Toto Private Chef.

NOMAD Caviar was established by hospitality veteran Jason Cohen. The company has focused on providing the best quality, sustainably farmed caviar that is sent directly from the farm to the customer's table. By bypassing the middlemen, they have made caviar more affordable and enabled consumers to finally enjoy caviar as a main course and as a daily luxury, instead of just taking a nibble. NOMAD Caviar has been successful because of a number of factors, including taking the time to look for the most suitable sources.

Those who would like to learn more about the caviar delivery in Hong Kong available from NOMAD Caviar can check out their website at / or contact them through the telephone or by email.

