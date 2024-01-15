DAICY Software Has Successfully Acquired The Global Intellectual Property Rights Of VPG And Presys

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - DAICY (Shanghai) Software Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "DAICY") is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the global ownership of finite element pre- and post-processing software PreSys and automotive collision safety software VPG, along with related technical achievements, R&D team, and global customer base from the renowned CAE software company Engineering Technology Associates, Inc. (ETA) based in the United States.

This is undoubtedly good news for domestic manufacturers relying on this engineering application. To some extent, the acquisition of PreSys and VPG may break the long-standing patent monopoly in simulation analysis and fill the gaps in the domestic market. While receiving numerous orders from domestic manufacturers, PreSys and VPG will also seamlessly integrate all original customers, leading the software industry, embracing limitless future possibilities, and realizing a win-win ideal scenario for the engineering application industry and DAICY itself. The introduction of this technology makes system analysis more efficient and accurate, meeting the demands of the engineering application industry for nonlinear simulation and real-world loading analysis.

Before acquiring the property rights of ETA's PreSys and VPG, DAICY Software had established an in-depth cooperative relationship with ETA for decades. They are close to each other and can be called a model of mutual benefit and mutual assistance in multinational technology property rights. As the soul of engineering application manufacturing, PreSys has a large and sticky audience group on an international scale. Therefore, the acquisition of PreSys and VPG is not only an important step in DAICY Software's technology chain, but also a key measure for its subsequent breakthrough in the international market. By acquiring the property rights of ETA's PreSys and VPG, DAICY Software can directly achieve "overtaking in corners" from the perspective of overseas customer groups, gain multi-dimensional audience groups, and embrace more development possibilities.

In the future, DAICY will continue its efforts, deeply deploy the international forward-looking market, use the comprehensive property rights that combines informatization and industrialization to gain advantages, closely link the company's future with technological development, and drive the technical strength to be consistent with the company's service level and execution capabilities. In addition, DAICY Software will further focus on the key software fields of industrial software, starting with DAICY industrial group's own technological progress, and build a digital and intelligent technology exchange platform with industry qualifications.

Introduction to VPG

Virtual Proving Ground (VPG) can be traced back to the early 1990s. At that time, ETA began to develop a software toolset using the concept of a virtual proving ground, aiming to evaluate the performance of the vehicle chassis, suspension, and body structure under actual proving ground loading conditions by establishing system-level models. The software was called VPG and was patented in 1997.

VPG development began in 1997, and in 1999 the first version of VPG, VPG 1.0, provided a virtual environment to simulate a proving ground for early prototyping and product evaluation. Through accurate multi-body kinematics modeling, VPG can evaluate endurance fatigue life at the intersection of suspension, tires, and road surface. In addition, the software uses actual test site road load data for structural assessment and correlation studies. After the release of VPG 1.0, ETA continued to invest a lot of resources and devote itself to the development of VPG for more than two decades, and VPG gradually evolved into the contemporary VPG Suite.

VPG 2.0 launched in 2002: supporting LS-DYNA and Pam-Crash solvers. With dummy creation capabilities that support dummies such as FTSS, it can use Adams to create car suspension systems.

VPG 3.0 launched in 2005: This version solves cross-platform issues and can support PC, LINUX, and UNIX operating systems. It greatly improves the graphics operation performance of very large models and re-develops a post-processing program.

VPG 3.1 launched in 2007: supports Adams/Chassis XML interface. An airbag folding module has been added, and tire, dummy and barrier models have been improved.

VPG 3.2 launched in 2008: Developed a Safety module for vehicle crash safety analysis, including functions such as dummy positioning, airbag folding and regulation settings.

VPG 3.3 launched in 2009: adding CAD model import module, surface creation, auto meshing and optimization functions. Updated FAA Hybrid III and II dummy models, and supported Takata's child dummy model.

VPG 3.4 launched in 2010: improved auto meshing, remeshing, model checking and repair functions.

VPG 4.0 launched in 2014: a functionality enhancement version of VPG, which added and improved more than 60 functions.

Started developing VPG Suite in 2018: porting the safety and structure functions of VPG to the new development platform.

VPG Suite 2020 launched in 2020: adding pedestrian protection module, dummy positioning, seat deformation, air bag folding and seat belt automatic setting function modules.

VPG Suite 2021 launched in 2021: Improved seat belt routing tool, added MPDB compatibility assessment and free motion head module.

VPG Suite 2022 launched in 2022: Updated pedestrian protection for regulations ECE127/ENCAP/CNCAP, GB-T24550/C-IASI. Added: APLI positioning, wiper identification and other algorithms. Developed automatic occupant protection report for regulations ENCAP FW/MPDB/MDB/Pole.

VPG Suite 2023 is launched in 2023: Support label function. Add deployable systems to the pedestrian protection marking process. And update pedestrian protection to ENCAP 9.0. Supports selecting steering wheel components for the Instrument Panel Impact submodule. Add regulations: roof crushing, side impact - moving barrier, trunk intrusion, side bar impact. Create automatic reporting capabilities for instrument panel impact, free motion head impact, roof crushing, trunk intrusion, side door crushing. Create an automatic reporting function for occupant protection for regulations such as IIHS/CNCAP/C-IASI and update it to ENCAP 2023. Add curve comparison function to graph functions.

In 2023, DAICY Software has acquired the ownership of the global intellectual property rights of ETA 's VPG Suite and related products, the R&D and technical support team, and global customer and market resources. In the future, DAICY will provide global market sales and technical support for VPG Suite and related products.

Introduction to PreSys

PreSys is a fourth-generation finite element general pre- and post-processing software of ETA, which is an upgraded version of FEMB. It has excellent interfaces with a variety of CAD and CAE software and has powerful finite element meshing functions. PreSys comes from the Greek words presis and precision, meaning "development" and "accuracy". These two words fully express the purpose of product development engineers. PreSys' unique and rich modeling functions can create finite element models more efficiently and easily, which can be widely used in simulation analysis in various fields such as engineering applications, electronics, geotechnical blasting, etc. It can also be customized according to customer requirements. Customize PreSys' user interface, auto meshing, welding, parameter settings and other condition settings. In 2023, DAICY Software acquires the global intellectual property rights of ETA's PreSys and related products, R&D and technical support teams, and global customer and market resources. In the future, DAICY will provide global market sales and technical support for PreSys and related products.

About DAICY (Shanghai) Software Co., Ltd.:

As a software company with a 14 years' operating history, DAICY (Shanghai) Software has always been committed to building industrial software systems that are localized, independently controllable, and with this goal, it has successively won the honorary titles of Shanghai high-tech enterprise, Shanghai software enterprise, technology-based small and medium-sized enterprise, and Shanghai specialized and new enterprise. Relying on the intellectual property of 100% independent and controllable core technology source code, DAICY Software has a considerable degree of voice in the international field. Since its establishment, DAICY has established a complete software suite sales matrix, with four major products: DWS digital R&D space software suite, CAxWorks simulation software suite, and ComPower computing power cloud ecosystem, providing refined, systematic, and ecological digital R&D solutions.

Now, DAICY tirelessly analyzes and studies user needs, and serves global users with DAICY's four major products, including automotive engineering, mold industry, aerospace, petrochemical, nuclear industry, industrial and civil appliances, universities and scientific research institutes, government agencies, biology and medical care, weapons, shipbuilding, chip and electronics and other fields.

About ETA Company (Engineering Technology Associates, Inc.):

ETA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Detroit, USA. ETA is a world-renowned CAE software company and engineering consulting service provider. Since its establishment, ETA has focused on developing CAE software matrices and providing CAE technology engineering consulting for the engineering application industry. Mainly suitable for ETA in automotive engineering applications, molds, 3C products and other fields. Its PreSys finite element general pre- and post-processing software has outstanding performance in simulation analysis and can provide accurate and high-quality solutions for the engineering application industry.

At the same time, ETA has also established a close cooperative relationship with the three major engineering application companies in the United States (General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler) for more than 20 years. While providing simulation analysis for well-known engineering application companies, ETA is working with major scientific institute conducts active and friendly explorations, not only accumulating experience for itself, but also saving costs for cooperative institutes.

Today, ETA has become the top engineering service provider in the global CAE industry.

Media contact

Contact: Seaman Tang

Company Name: DAICY (Shanghai) Software Co.,LTD.

Address: Room 705, No 5, Xizi Guoji Building, No 898 Xiuwen Road, Minhang, Shanghai, China

Phone: 18602152088

Website: />Email: href="...">..

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Hmedium