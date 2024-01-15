Gas Meter Market: Metering For Sustainability | Europe Fastest Growing By UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gas Meter Market Revenue is anticipated to exceed USD 9.7 billion by 2028

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global gas meter market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

A gas meter is a device used to measure the volume of natural gas or other gases consumed by a residential, commercial, or industrial facility. Gas meters play a crucial role in utility services by accurately monitoring and recording gas consumption for billing purposes. There are various types of gas meters, each designed for specific applications.

Request Sample Pages:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to emerging application of smart gas meters in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, favorable government policies in these countries regarding subsidies and rebates, and mandatory installation of smart meters positively impact the market growth.

Top Companies

General Electric, Itron, Elster, Landis+Gyr, ABB, Aclara, and Badger Meter.

The smart gas meters segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The residential segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

The industrial segments is expected to witness significant CAGRs of 7.2% and respectively, during the forecast period.

Growth in adoption of smart meters in commercial and large residential areas is expected to drive the gas meter market growth during the forecast timeframe.

The mandatory installation of smart meters in households and commercial areas is anticipated to influence the gas meter market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying:

In addition, increase in demand for efficient energy technologies such as implementation of IOT (Internet of Things) will further drive the demand for various smart gas meters.

Gas meters are essential for ensuring adequate gas supply of natural or liquefied petroleum gas to keep a track on the usage of gas.

Gas meters are widely used in industrial, commercial, and large residential areas to maintain total usage of petroleum gas supplied by utility companies.

Gas billing systems based on automated meter reading in smart meter makes the billing procedure easier than that of conventional gas meters.

Types of Gas Meters:

Diaphragm Meters: Commonly used in residential applications, these meters have flexible diaphragms that move in response to gas flow.

Turbine Meters: Suitable for measuring large volumes of gas, turbine meters use the rotational speed of a turbine in the gas stream to determine flow rate.

Get a Customized Research Report:

Ultrasonic Meters: Utilize ultrasonic technology to measure the velocity of gas flow and calculate consumption.

Rotary Meters: Employ a rotating impeller to measure gas flow.

Orifice Meters: Measure gas flow by constraining it through a precisely sized orifice plate.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The gas meter market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. The market witnessed large fall in demand, owing to large number of shutdowns in the industrial sector.

But stockpiling practices disrupted the supply chain of vendors, and countries with mandated installation deadlines will maintain the market demand during the pandemic.

However, shifting trend toward work from home norms and growing residential energy consumption will escalate the installation of gas meters for residential end users.

Buy This Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

In the post-COVID period, industry players will focus to re-asses their supply chain and consider whether sourcing from domestic players closer to operational site may improve the supply chain.

Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:

Power Metering Market

Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

Smart Flow Meter Market

Infrared Microbolometer Market

Screw Compressor Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn