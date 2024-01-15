Mohammed Salah’s late penalty saves Egypt in 2-2 draw over Mozambique in AFCON

(MENAFN) In a thrilling encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Mozambique with a dramatic stoppage-time penalty converted by Mohammed Salah.



The early moments saw Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed breaking the deadlock in the second minute, setting a positive tone for the team.



However, Mozambique responded with determination, equalizing the game in the 55th minute through Witi. Shortly thereafter, Clesio Bauque's close-range finish gave Mozambique the lead, putting them in a favorable position.



The turning point occurred in the 97th minute when Mohammed Salah successfully converted a penalty, rescuing Egypt from a potential defeat. The final whistle blew with the match concluding in a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Group B.



In another notable Sunday fixture, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw in Group A at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe. These results contributed to the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the Africa Cup of Nations.



The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to conclude on February 11 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



Originally slated for a previous date, the tournament was postponed to 2024 due to adverse weather conditions in the West African nation.



The upcoming stages of the competition include the Round of 16 starting on January 27, followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals on February 2 and February 7, respectively.



Egypt, with seven titles to its name, stands as the most successful country in the tournament, with their last triumph in 2010.



Meanwhile, Ivory Coast has been crowned champions twice, in 1992 and 2015, adding to the rich history of the prestigious African football competition.

MENAFN15012024000045015839ID1107720577