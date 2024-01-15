40 Injured As Two Buses Collide On Yamuna Expressway

(MENAFN- IANS) Mathura, Jan 15 (IANS) At least 40 passengers sustained injuries due to a collision between two buses on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place at around 3 a.m. at milestone 110 Raya cut near Mathura , following which the injured were rushed to the hospital.

According to the officials, one bus was on its way from Dholpur to Noida while the other was en route from Etawah to Noida, and the accident occurred on the road from Agra to Noida.

Soon after the accident, 31 passengers were rushed to the district hospital while nine others were admitted to other hospitals.

Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey said:“One bus which was the victim of the accident was going from Dholpur to Noida and the other bus was going from Etawah to Noida. However, both these buses met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway.”

Northern India is reeling under severe cold conditions and the fog which envelops the region for most part of the day and night, limits the visibility, while also increasing the risk of such mishaps.

