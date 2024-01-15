(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA)

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a concession agreement with Kuwait Shell for oil investment to handle oil operations along the Kuwaiti shores for 45 years.

1980 -- Kuwait News Agency began broadcasting English-language news for 12 hours a day.

1991 -- UN Security Council announced end of an ultimatum for the Iraqi regime to withdraw peacefully from Kuwait in line with Resolution 678.

1991 -- State of Kuwait Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's rejection of sitting at the negotiating table with the Iraqi regime after withdrawing from Kuwait.

1997 -- The Public Authority for Industry (PAI) was established for promoting domestic production and diversifying income resources.

2004 -- US President George Bush designated Kuwait a major non-NATO strategic ally.

2006 -- Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 79. The late Amir was State of Kuwait 13th ruler and assumed office on December 31, 1977 following demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

2006 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah took the helm of power according to the Kuwaiti Constitution, becoming the 14th ruler of the country.

2014 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah declared during the second international conference for donations for Syria allocating USD 500 million worth of Kuwaiti aid for the stricken nation.

2014 -- UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon designated the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah "Humanitarian Leader" and Kuwait "Center for Humanitarian Action." 2015 -- The National Assembly approved a bill for allowing a male parent, who has sold his estate after paying all the debt for the Credit Bank of Kuwait, to attain proper housing.

2020 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait joined the Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

2023 -- The Fatwa and Legislation Department declared a verdict in favor of Kuwait had been issued regarding the international arbitration presented by a consortium of Italian and Spanish road construction and maintenance companies seeking compensation of USD 264 million against the Kuwaiti government.