USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, EUR At KD 0.336 -- CBK


1/15/2024 2:15:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US Dollar stabilized Monday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.307, as did the Euro at 0.336 percent compared to yesterday's rates, said Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).
CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling stabilized at KD 0.391 and the Swiss Franc at KD 0.360, while the Japanese Yen remained at KD 0.002. (end)
