Coach Andy Flower Confident Of Strong Title Defence For Gulf Giants At ILT20 Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 15 (IANS) The International League T20 is around the corner, and the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants commenced their journey in season two with a jersey giveaway at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. The event saw multiple star players from the team grace the occasion as head coach Andy Flower handed the jerseys to the likes of Carlos Braithwaite and Dominic Drakes and local talents like Sanchit Sharma and Aayan Khan.

Speaking at the event, the Zimbabwean legend shared his excitement for the upcoming season and was ready to defend the crown from season 1 of the ILT20. "We're very proud to be a part of the Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants. We haven't got a whole team yet but we started training. Our group is together and it's a proud moment to start the second season with the Adani Gulf Giants. We had an amazing season in 2023, obviously winning the inaugural tournament," said Flower.

While handing out the jerseys to the players, he touched upon the yellow and orange colours that represent the Gulf countries. "You will see our jerseys carry the natural orange and golden hues of the desert. The Adanis have chosen these colours specifically to represent this area. And I know how proud they are to have a team playing in this tournament. The staff and players are also very proud to represent the Adani group in the ILT20. The management has been immense in the way they have supported us.”

The side will start their tournament in the ILT20 with the mega clash against the Sharjah Warriors, and Flower has earmarked them as one of the toughest opponents in the league that starts on Friday, January 19. "Of course, our goal is to win the trophy once more but first and foremost we aim to reach the playoffs and to do that, we need to work very hard to win that first game. But I don't see that as pressure at all."

The season 1-winning head coach also lauded the Adani Sportsline group for their continued support as they start another season in this league. "One of the challenges is getting the team ready in time for the tournament as soon as possible because there is not much lead-in time. We have 10 days before the first game, and that is quite a long time. The Adanis were keen for us to get together for such a long period of preparation because it is difficult with players playing in other tournaments."

The former Zimbabwean captain Flower is quietly confident about helping the team push their limits. "I know the players will be excited to be playing for the Adani Gulf Giants, and I want them to feel that way. We must make the Adanis proud of our representation of the team," he signed off.

