EMEA Account News In Brief (January 15, 2024)

LONDON - German chemical and detergent company Henkel has expanded its brief with BCW, which it appointed last year to manage beauty brands Schwarzkopf, Live and Got2b. BCW's London consumer brand marketing practice is now also managing UK press office for homecare and laundry brands including Bloo, Colour Catcher, and Dylon.



LONDON - Travel platform Omio (pictured) has selected Manifest as its global PR agency to promote sustainable travel. Omio offers train, plane, ferry, and bus options all in one place. The

company has raised more than $400 million and is backed by investors including Atomico and Battery Ventures. Manifest's remit

includes managing the UK and US press office, creative campaigns, influencer relations and overseeing brand awareness.



LONDON - SourceCode Communications UK, has won the PR account for Vultr, a global provider of cloud infrastructure services. SourceCode will deliver the UK communications programme and coordinate the Netherlands account run by partner agency Progress Communications.



LONDON - Vshosting, a European provider of cloud and managed hosting services for e-commerce and IT businesses, has appointed Diffusion for its UK launch after a competitive pitch. Set up in the Czech Republic in 2006, the company has grown its customer base to over 35,000 and in 2020 became part of Contabo, a global cloud hosting platform for SMEs with a footprint across America, Asia and Australia. Diffusion's remit includes a PR programme targeting retail and IT customers, including media briefings and thought leadership. The agency has also been appointed to build brand awareness for UK business advisory and accountancy firm Menzies.



LONDON - High-growth tech specialist The Flywheelers has been selected as the UK communications partner for digital legacy platform AssetPass, to educate audiences on the risks surrounding the inheritance of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs, via media relations and thought leadership.



LONDON - Drone art display show company Celestial has appointed brand value agency

Boldspace as its global PR agency to promote its immersive experiences and innovative installations. Celestial puts on drone shows for brands including Amazon Prime, Puma and Greenpeace and shows including the Eurovision Song Contest, London New Year's Eve and Secret Garden Party.



LONDON - Hill & Knowlton

has won a new mandate with independent charity Be the Business after a competitive pitch process. The agency has been briefed to provide media relations expertise and stakeholder engagement as well as building the brand's corporate reputation and trust among key audiences. The work will be led by Verity Dephoff, MD of corporate affairs and advisory at Hill & Knowlton.



LONDON - Brazen has been appointed by soothing cream giant and nappy care market leader, Sudocrem as its retained PR and influencer agency, after a competitive pitch. The agency will support the business with maintaining its role as the leader in nappy care, while focusing on contributing to sustainable brand growth.



LONDON - Independent PR, social and digital agency The PHA Group has been appointed by Kidney Cancer UK to support the charity's annual Kidney Cancer Awareness Week campaign and Green Friday initiative in February. The agency's PR and influencer campaign centres around the charity's latest annual patient survey to generate headlines, whilst revealing issues facing kidney cancer patients and their families and amplifying the long-running 'Green Friday' social media initiative by recruiting celebrity and influencer supporters.



LONDON - Social media specialist OK Cool has been appointed to handle social strategy and content creation, primarily on Instagram, for some of Heineken UK's iconic beverage brands including Strongbow, Birra Moretti, and Inch's Cider, as well as campaign production for Foster's lager.

