Newly Launched Stan The App Partners With The RAC - Empowering Communities To Report Potholes Instantly

(MENAFN- Pressat) Horsham, United Kingdom, 15th January 2024: Stan, a revolutionary mobile application marks a significant milestone in the realm of road safety and community empowerment. Stan the app is designed to report potholes seamlessly and is set to transform the way communities interact with their local infrastructure by providing a user-friendly AI-powered platform to report and address potholes quickly and hold local authorities to account for making good on their roadways.

Stan allows users to report potholes with just a few taps, providing a direct and streamlined connection between citizens and local authorities. With an easy-to-use interface, users can select either photo or video mode to collect thousands of data points in just a ten-minute drive. Aggregated data surpasses individual reports. With Stan, each pothole identified, and report generated, helps contribute towards a collective voice. By consolidating all submitted reports, Stan demonstrates to road authorities the extent of damage and necessary repairs.

Mark Morrell, popularly known as Mr Pothole, a leading advocate for improved road infrastructure, welcomes and celebrates the advent of new and exciting AI technology, aimed at combatting the state of our pothole-ridden roads. "I am pleased to see the introduction of innovative AI technology in the battle against Britain's pothole problem and road degradation. Together we must collectively work towards creating safer roads for our local communities.”

To further advance its commitment to fostering safer and more effective road networks, Stan is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with the RAC , a well-known champion of issues affecting drivers, such as the poor state of the UK's roads.

The collaboration with the RAC aims to inspire its members to report road conditions and actively contribute to the collection of comprehensive roadway data. This collective effort aims to cultivate a more profound understanding of the roadways across Britain, with road users able to view the results on a dedicated map within the Stan The App website; providing a live health score of Britain's roads.

"Stan is not just an app; it's a catalyst for positive change in our communities. Potholes pose a significant risk to road users, and with Stan, we are empowering communities to play an active role in ensuring safer roads," said Mike Mockford, Commercial Director of Stan. "Our partnership with the RAC is a testament to our commitment to making a real difference, and we are excited about the combined efforts in creating a more secure and reliable road infrastructure."

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said:“Pothole-ridden roads are the scourge of every driver which is why we are so keen to work with Metricell to promote the use of the free Stan app. If used by drivers widely enough, Stan has the potential to keep councils informed of all the major road defects on their networks, enabling them to take faster action leading to safer, more comfortable journeys.

“Every pothole left unrepaired can cause expensive damage to vehicles and hurt or even kill anyone on two wheels. The more that can be done to make highways authorities aware of problems with their road surfaces, the better for everyone who uses them.”



Stan is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about Stan and its mission to revolutionise road safety, visit .

About Stan

Stan is a free mobile application designed to empower users to report road defects such as potholes to local authorities. By using your smartphone, you can easily report a problem and Stan takes your issues to the relevant road owner.

After downloading the app, you can report a road defect by taking a photo or video with your smartphone. The app uses computer vision to identify the defect and its location. We then try to engage the local authority to fix the issue.

About RAC

The RAC, an iconic UK brand, provides complete peace of mind to more than 13 million private and business drivers, whatever their motoring needs. As well as its premium nationwide breakdown assistance service – with an expert branded patrol workforce attending more than two million breakdowns every year – it offers a wide range of market-leading products across insurance, legal services, vehicle inspections and service, maintenance and repair. The RAC is also at the forefront in helping drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and leads in the development of new solutions for businesses and OEMs, partnering with the best in the motoring and mobility space.

# # #

Contact Information:

Stan.

Helen Whittington

Marketing Manager

...



RAC press office: ...

