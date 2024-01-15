US Navy In A Losing Race To Close China Fleet Gap

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Navy is significantly upgrading four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers with advanced radars and electronic warfare systems in an apparent stopgap bid to counterbalance China's growing naval might.

This month, The Warzone reported

that the US Navy has named the USS Pinckney, USS James E Williams, USS Chung Hoon and USS Halsey for the upgrades.

The upgrades will include the new AN/ALQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block III electronic warfare suite, thermal management systems, the new AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar and an improved version of the Aegis Combat System.



The SEWIP Block III suite features active electronically scanned array technology, allowing powerful bursts of radio-frequency energy to launch electronic attacks on multiple targets. The US Navy is also acquiring two other radars in the SPY-6 family for integration on other ships.

The Warzone says that the US Navy is upgrading an initial four Arleigh Burke destroyers to the so-called Mod 2.0 configuration in two phases, with the first phase receiving all components except for the new radar.



Other ships in the class will be upgraded to the Mod 2.0 configuration after the first four Arleigh Burke destroyers. The US Navy is also acquiring new Flight III Arleigh Burkes, which will become the US Navy's primary air defense command and control platform afloat.

At the same time, the US Navy is planning to develop a larger class of destroyers, known as DDG(X) with a displacement of around 13,500 tons, in fiscal year 2032 without disrupting Arleigh Burke production.



The DDG-51 Mod 2.0, or DDG 2.0 standard, may be a stopgap solution until newer Arleigh Burke Flight III and DDG(X) hulls come into service, providing high-end surface warfare capabilities to replace the Ticonderoga class.

A Ticonderoga-class cruiser. Photo: Wikimedia Commons / US Navy