Real Madrid secure 4-1 win against Barcelona to triumph Spanish Super Cup

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Real Madrid emerged victorious in the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Barcelona with a commanding 4-1 scoreline.
The decisive win unfolded at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Stadium, marked by a stellar performance from Vinicius Junior.
The 21-year-old Brazilian forward showcased his prowess by netting two goals within the first 10 minutes of the match, and he completed his impressive hat-trick with a penalty kick in the 38th minute.
Notably, Vinicius Junior made history by becoming the first Brazilian player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona while donning the Real Madrid colors.
Barcelona managed to respond on the scoreboard when Robert Lewandowski executed a classy long-range finish in the 33rd minute.
However, Real Madrid continued to assert their dominance, with Rodrygo extending their lead to 4-1 in the 64th minute with a goal from close range.
The match took a turn for the worse for Barcelona when Ronald Araujo received a red card in the 71st minute, reducing them to 10 players on the field.
The Spanish Super Cup, also known as Supercopa de Espana, is a prestigious competition contested by the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and Spanish La Liga.
Real Madrid's triumph in this high-stakes encounter not only secured their claim to the Super Cup but also underscored their footballing prowess against one of their fiercest rivals, Barcelona.
