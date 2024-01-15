Iranian And Pakistani Officials To Discuss Afghanistan In Islamabad

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's Special Representative to Afghanistan, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday with a delegation of Iranian officials. Diplomatic sources revealed that this trip will involve discussions between Iranian and Pakistani authorities concerning the situation in Afghanistan.

According to Iran's state news agency, IRNA, Hassan Kazemi Qomi traveled to Islamabad at the official invitation of Asif Ali Durrani, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The report added that Mr. Qomi is set to meet with his Pakistani counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, and other officials during his visit.

Diplomatic sources suggested that both Iran and Pakistan, despite relatively good relations with the Taliban, have concerns about the use of Afghan territory against their respective interests.

A common concern shared by both countries is the potential use of Afghan soil against their interests, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban of harbouring groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Before this visit, senior officials from Pakistan and Iran, including Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Simultaneously, with the Taliban's control over Afghanistan, attacks by the TTP in Pakistan and other non-state armed groups have increased in the country. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of collaborating with these non-state actors, but the Taliban has consistently denied these allegations.

The increase in insecurity in Pakistan, coupled with the expulsion of Afghan migrants, has strained Islamabad's ties with the Taliban. Furthermore, Tehran has grown increasingly concerned due to recent explosions in Kerman, Iran, and incursions from Afghanistan's Nimroz province.

