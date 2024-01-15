(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 January 2024 at 08:55 EET

Uponor Corporation: Cancellation of treasury shares registered

The Board of Directors of Uponor Corporation has decided to cancel a total of 373,685 treasury shares. The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office today, 15 January 2024.

Prior to the cancellation of the treasury shares, the total number of shares in Uponor Corporation was 73,206,944. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Uponor Corporation is 72,833,259 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 72,833,259. After the cancellation, Uponor Corporation does not hold any shares in the Company. The cancellation of treasury sales has no effect on the share capital of Uponor Corporation.

