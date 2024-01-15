Houthis declare loss of 6 officers in US-British airstrikes in Yemen

(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi rebels asserted on Sunday that a series of US-British airstrikes in the country had claimed the lives of six of their military officers, including a colonel.



A Houthi-run news agency reported that the fallen officers were laid to rest in the capital, Sanaa.



The rebels had previously disclosed on Friday that 73 strikes had been launched by US and British forces in Yemen, resulting in the deaths of five of their fighters.



Ongoing airstrikes were reported in the western province of Hodeidah on Sunday, following renewed attacks in Sanaa the day before.



In response to the Friday strikes, which caused five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the rebel group declared all American and British interests as "legitimate targets."



This proclamation came as a direct response to what they termed as "direct and declared aggression" against Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom. The situation escalated further on Saturday when the US carried out additional airstrikes in Sanaa.



Furthermore, the Houthis have been actively targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea, particularly those owned or operated by Israeli companies or involved in transporting goods to and from Israel.



This provocative action is framed as an expression of solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli onslaught since October 7.



The Houthi rebels appear to be broadening their scope of retaliation against perceived aggressors, signaling a heightened level of tension in the region.

