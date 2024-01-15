Food Ingredients Market May See A Big Move With An Opportunity Of US$ 475.4 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Ingredients Market

Rise in demand for processed food and functional ingredients, increase in demand for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Food Ingredients Market by Type (Flavors, Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Sweeteners, Stabilizers, Emulsifiers, and Binders, Thickeners, pH Control Agents, Nutrients, Others), by Application (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global food ingredients industry is estimated to generate $270.2 billion in 2021 and $475.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Significant advances in emulsion science, on the other hand, have lately resulted in revolutionary approaches for improving food quality and usability. Silica particles, wheat protein micro gels, pea protein micro gels, and other new advancements in emulsion technologies assist producers to bind the chemicals effectively, lowering the time required to complete the process, which is expected to fuel the growth of the emulsifier market. Starch is the most common type of carbohydrate consumed by humans. It is a plentiful, inexpensive, naturally occurring, and easily accessible basic food.

The growth of the global population is increasing the requirement for food, beverages, and nutraceuticals to fulfill their demand. The increasing requirement for food, beverages and nutraceuticals is fueling the need for quality food ingredients to maintain the production process. Additionally, the global consumers are aware of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, therefore, their focus is on consuming foods made with functional ingredients.

Key Players:

Players operating in the global food ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated (TIC Gums, Inc), Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Südzucker Group (BENEO), Tate and Lyle PLC, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Givaudan International S.A. (Naturex S.A.), Palsgaard A/S, Univar, Inc., Corbion NV, Huber Corporation(CP Kelco U.S., Inc.), Kao Corporation, Nexira SAS, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, ATP Group, Novozymes, Aromata Group S.r.L (Fiorio Colori S.p.A), Kalsec, Inc., Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Make a Direct Purchase:

Based on type, the sweeteners segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global food ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period, owing to its wide variations, high market penetration and growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners. However, the preservatives segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the increased usage of preservatives in manufacturing of food and beverage products to cater to the market demand.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global food ingredients market and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth through 2031, due to the increasing growth of the food and beverages industry and rising demand for organic food ingredients in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific. However, the market in North America and grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the population and the increasing demand for food ingredients to maintain the production of food, beverages, and nutraceuticals in the region.

Get Your Report Customized:

Many cases of adverse effects of manufactured food products have been reported, especially the food ingredients used in them. Thus, different governments across the globe have set up regulatory guidelines to regulate the food ingredients market, especially the flavor and color additive segments. Such regulations, especially in Europe and North America, have led to a decline in sales of the food flavor and colors particularly synthetic flavors. There are regulations regarding the raw materials, their processing, ingredients used, and labeling of these products. Thus, the food ingredients market has come under the government's lens, which is expected to restrain the growth of the food ingredients market demand.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of type, the sweetener segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of revenue, during the food ingredients market forecast period.

According to the food ingredients market analysis, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the food ingredients industry from 2022 to 2031.

According to the food ingredients market trends, on the basis of the country in North America, the U.S. was the largest market for food ingredients in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Talk to our Analyst:

The report analyzes these key players of the global food ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Protein Alternatives Market -

Cooking Oils & Fats Market -

Food Starch Market -

Parmesan Cheese Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn