CPI(M) Planning For Youthful Leadership At All Levels In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) Inspired by the success and huge crowd turnout at Insaf Samavesh (Gathering of Justice) organised by CPI(M)'s youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), in Kolkata on January 7, the party leadership is now stressing on inducting fresh blood at all levels of leadership.

Sources from the party's state committee said that besides giving the charge of important assignments at all levels of the leadership to youths, special membership drives are being undertaken to include individuals below the age of 30 as party members.

The indications of passing on the baton to younger leadership, said a senior state committee member of the party, was there at the Insaf Samavesh on January 7, where the youth leaders were mainly in the forefront at the dais, while the party veterans restricted themselves behind at the spectators' seats.

“The idea is simple that while the main movement against both BJP and Trinamool Congress will be led by the youth leaders from the forefront, the seniors and party leaders will play the role of mentors in guiding them on carrying forward the movement,” the state committee leader said.

In fact the party veteran and Left Front chairman in West Bengal, Biman Bose, too had recently on several occasions stressed on encouraging the fresh bloods at different levels of leadership to add pace to the party programmes.

Political observers feel that the development is significant in the backdrop of the infighting in ruling Trinamool Congress on the issue of“old guards” versus“new faces”. Differences in the party started surfacing, though in a timid manner, since last year when the party's general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee floated the concept of fixing the upper age limit at all levels of leadership.

However, that internal feud started taking a murky shape since the first day of the new year which also coincided with the 27th foundation anniversary day of Trinamool Congress, with statements and counter-statements surfacing in public domain.

--IANS

src/dpb