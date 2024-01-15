Unabated Intense Dry Cold Tightens Grip On Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 15 (IANS) Unabated intense dry cold tightened its grip on Kashmir as unusually low night temperatures continued in Jammu on Monday.

A Meteorological (MeT) department statement said that Srinagar had minus 4.3, Gulmarg minus 2.8 and Pahalgam minus 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 3, Katra 6.4, Batote 3.8, Bhaderwah 1.3 and Banihal minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 8.2, Kargil minus 8.3 and Drass minus 12.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

