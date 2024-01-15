Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Size To Grow USD 979880 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 4.4% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market is Segmented by Type (Online, Offline), by Application (Décor and indoor garden, Painting and wallpaper, Tools and hardware, Building materials, Lighting, Plumbing and equipment).

The Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market is expected to reach USD 757650 Million in 2023 to USD 979880 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Claim Your Free Sample Now:

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market :

The Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market is predicted to grow due to rising homeownership rates, a growing DIY culture that aims to customize living spaces, and an increase in home renovation activities.

Consumers can now confidently take on do-it-yourself projects thanks to the availability of online resources and information, and cost-effective DIY solutions are preferred over professional services. The DIY movement becoming more popular as a way of life, consumer preferences shifting toward customization, and increased awareness of environmental sustainability all support the market's growth. Consumers are inspired by social media and home improvement media, which generates demand for products that follow popular trends.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!



TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DIY HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAILING MARKET

The Do-it-Yourself (DIY) culture and larger homeownership trends are closely related to the rise of the DIY home renovation retailing industry. The urge to improve and customize living spaces is rising in tandem with the number of people who are becoming homeowners. Do-it-yourself home renovation projects provide homeowners the opportunity to actively design their living spaces, which increases demand for a variety of retail goods and supplies. The increase in house remodeling projects is a significant driver of the DIY home improvement retailing business. The growing trend of homeowners remodeling or upgrading their homes has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for do-it-yourself items and supplies.

The market for DIY home improvement commerce is expanding due in large part to the ease of access to knowledge and internet resources. Homeowners now have easy access to instructions, tips, and product information online, equipping them to undertake DIY projects with confidence. This abundance of knowledge has increased demand for retail items as people want to put their newly acquired abilities to use, while simultaneously growing the DIY client base.

The need for cost savings and economic factors play a major role in the rising popularity of do-it-yourself home renovation projects. As a more affordable option than hiring experts, a lot of homeowners decide to do it themselves. The affordable selection of goods, equipment, and supplies offered by do-it-yourself stores appeals to clients on a tight budget who want to accomplish their home renovation projects without

The DIY home repair retailing sector is expanding due in part to consumer tastes that are shifting towards more personalized and customized living environments. People may customize their houses to reflect their specific interests and likes by doing do-it-yourself projects. Shops may take advantage of this trend by providing a large selection of items that can be customized, creating a consumer-driven market that values uniqueness and creativity.

For many people, DIY home remodeling has transformed from a need to a hobby and way of life. Taking part in practical tasks provides a creative outlet and a sense of accomplishment. Shops have responded to this change by carefully selecting products that fit the leisure component of do-it-yourself projects, encouraging not just practical upgrades but also pleasurable and rewarding experiences.

Own It Today – Buy Now!

DIY HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAILING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The DIY home improvement market in North America is distinguished by a developed and well-established sector. The DIY enthusiast culture and high homeownership percentage contribute to the market's consistent growth. Large stores in the area meet the need for a broad selection of equipment and supplies for do-it-yourself projects. The market is growing as a result of home remodeling initiatives and consumer preferences for personalisation.

Purchase Regional Report :

Key Players :



ADEO

BAUHAUS

HORNBACH Baumarkt

Kingfisher

Travis Perkins

Intergamma

Les Mousquetaires

Sherwin-Williams Company Toolstation

Purchase Chapters:

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

-

The Home Appliances market

was valued at USD 207980 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 282150 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

-

Home Improvement Retail Market

-

Home Improvement Services Market

-

One-Stop Home Improvement Market

-

Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers Market

-

Home Improvement Consulting Service Market

-

Household Appliances Retailing Market

-

Smart Retail Market

-

AR in Retail Market

-

Specialty Retailers Market

-

Scented Candles & Home Fragrance Market

-

Retail Pharmacy market

is projected to grow from USD 1833930 Million in 2023 to USD 2514350 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

-

Department Stores Retailing - Global Market Insights and Sales Trends 2024

-

Wall-Hung Washbasin Cabinet market

is projected to reach USD 10270 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 6521 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

Reciprocating Saw Blades for Home Improvement Market

-

Home Improvement Continuous Fiber Reinforced Composite market

is projected to reach USD 152.6 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 85 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

The Intelligent Power Module (IPM) for Home Appliance market

is projected to reach USD 563 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 320 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 8.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

Home Appliance IPM market

is projected to reach USD 2897.7 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 2126.4 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

-

Highly Flame-Retardant and Environmentally Friendly Home Improvement Wires Market

-

Home Improvement Franchise Market

-

Off Price Retail Market

-

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

-

Fast Fashion market

was valued at USD 217260 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 260930 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

-

U.S. Retail Recon Software Market

-

LV Home and Building Automation Market

-

Home Automation System Market

-

Smart Home Market

-

E-commerce Household Appliances Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:



Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:

Facebook:









Logo:





SOURCE Valuates Reports