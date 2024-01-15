PRESIGHT AND HITACHI DIGITAL SERVICES SIGN MOU TO EXPLORE COGNITIVE CITY SOLUTIONS FOR THE NEXT STAGE IN URBAN INTELLIGENCE

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 15, 2024: Presight AI Holding PLC (ADX: PRESIGHT), the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, and Hitachi Digital Services, the data solutions and services subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, recently signed an MOU to explore collaboration in smart city and cognitive city technologies.



The MOU was signed by Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight and Ms. Margarida Fontainhas Marques, EMEA Vice President of Hitachi Ventara at Presight’s Headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, Presight and Hitachi Vantara will seek to identify areas for cooperation and synergies in smart and cognitive city solutions.



The two companies will focus on a number of business areas and opportunities, including integration of AI into smart and cognitive city technologies; solutions for urban planning and infrastructure; environmental and energy efficiency solutions and digitalization and the use of data analytics for urban management systems.



The Cognitive Cities model processes real time data to provide proactive and predictive support to city management, residents, and businesses with cognitive computing to transform cities into intelligent and adaptable ecosystems. The model is capable of learning from data and adapting to changing situations, to become a proactive and autonomous system that supports city inhabitants and improves quality of life.



Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight said: “Presight is delighted to be partnering with Hitachi Digital Services. Across the region there are ambitious plans to transform smart city expertise into cognitive city leadership. Through this partnership with Hitachi Digital Services, Presight will be ideally positioned to develop cutting-edge AI-enabled cognitive city solutions which will enable cities in the Middle East and around the world to take this next step in building the cities of the future.”



Ms. Margarida Marques, EMEA Vice President of Hitachi Digital Services, and Mr. Jorge Galhardo Antunes, Head of Digital for the Middle East region, said: “Through our partnership with Presight, we're looking forward to exploring the potential of cognitive city solutions that harness the power of data analytics, AI, and IoT technologies, for the benefit of cities and citizens across the globe”.





