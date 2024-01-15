Abu Dhabi Chamber obtains 3 ISO certificates in quality management, environment, and occupational health

(MENAFN- Four) 15 January 2023, Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has obtained three ISO certificates for its commitment to applying the highest international standards and the best global management practices in the fields of quality, environment, and occupational health.

The ISO certificates obtained by the Abu Dhabi Chamber include the ISO certificate for quality management systems (ISO 9001:2015), the ISO certificate for environmental management systems (ISO 14001:2015), and the ISO certificate for occupational health management systems (ISO 45001:2018), after successfully passing all requirements and conditions for external auditing.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The success of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in passing the external audit and obtaining the three ISO certificates is a new landmark addition to the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s record of achievements, excellence, and quality of performance. It reflects the Chamber’s commitment in applying the highest international standards in the fields of quality, environment, health and safety. It also embodies the Chamber’s commitment to adopting the best international practices in these fields; thereby enhancing support for the efforts aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s competitive position as one of the top 10 cities in the world, and the first choice in the region in terms of ease of establishing and doing business by 2025.”

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s acquisition of the certificates is a result of its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality, and sustainable services that exceed customers expectations, and contributes to raising the level of competitiveness and happiness of the business sector in Abu Dhabi, as the Abu Dhabi Chamber adopts the best international systems and practices, and applies institutional excellence standards and international specifications for quality management systems.

Obtaining this prestigious certificate also falls within the framework of the Chamber’s commitment to continuously developing the services it provides and innovating new services that add value to customers, as well as its commitment to local and federal laws and legislation related to quality and sustainability management systems, in addition to measuring, analyzing, and improving the quality management system through internal customer service satisfaction surveys and external auditing.

Obtaining the environment and occupational health certificates is a practical manifestation of the Chamber’s commitment to maintaining the safety and health of its employees, customers, and visitors, and its keenness to reduce the occurrence of accidents and any negative impact on the environment, as the Chamber adopts the best local and international systems and practices related to the environment and occupational safety and health.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber also adheres to local and federal laws and legislations related to the environment, safety, and occupational health, and is committed to reducing pollution, work injuries, and occupational diseases, supporting the health and well-being of its employees, identifying and managing all potential and associated risks by developing effective procedures and plans, measuring and regularly reviewing goals and objectives, providing the necessary resources, and continuously improving its systems.





