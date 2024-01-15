North America Is Dominating Particle Counters Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence)

The projected value of the worldwide particle counters market will be approximately USD 549.1 million in 2023, with an anticipated growth to reach USD 1,069.6 million by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% over the period from 2024 to 2030.



The particle counters market is expected to experience growth throughout the forecast period, driven by the enforcement of regulations aimed at enhancing air pollution monitoring and management by governmental bodies. Similarly, there is a rising trend of governments imposing stringent regulations to uphold water quality standards. This is a response to the noticeable deterioration in air and water quality, primarily attributed to the increasing levels of industrialization over the years.



In 2023, North America dominates the market, holding a majority share of approximately 55%. This leadership position can be attributed to the region's advancements in technology, government initiatives aimed at enhancing public understanding of pollution prevention and control, increased adoption of air pollution monitoring devices, and the notable presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies.



Cleanroom panels are essential in industries where tiny particles can disrupt production processes, regulating factors like temperature, pressure, humidity, and contamination levels. Cleanrooms, which come in various sizes and complexities, are particularly critical in sectors

like biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, where stringent controls are necessary.



MENAFN15012024005304011875ID1107720467