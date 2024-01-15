The Digital Cooperation Organization participates in WEF Annual Meeting, led by Secretary-General

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) January 14, 2024: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) will participate in this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF) in Davos in its role as a key Facilitator and partner in multilateral cooperation to shape the global digital economy towards the goal of achieving digital prosperity for all.

The DCO’s participation in this prestigious global economic gathering will be led by Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, who will participate as a panel member for several high-profile sessions alongside senior international government ministers and digital decision-makers from the private sector seeking ways to unlock innovation and the trillion-dollar potential of digital trade.

DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya said, “As a proud partner to the World Economic Forum, the DCO’s participation will give us a productive platform among global leaders and decision-makers to promote our growing role in fostering global multilateral cooperation by bringing key digital economy stakeholders together in an inclusive framework to shape the global digital economy.”

“During our participation in WEF this year, we will share the findings and recommendations from the latest DCO reports offering recommended actions for both public and private sectors to achieve the shared goal of an inclusive global digital economy. We are determined to ensure that the shaping of a collaborative, inclusive, innovative, and sustainable digital economy is an integral part of the global economic debate – today and in the future.”

“Our thought leadership during these sessions will be of enormous benefit to our organization’s mission and vision towards achieving inclusive and sustainable digital prosperity around the world and continue our role in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

In discussing “TradeTech’s Nine Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Secretary-General will join a distinguished global panel including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar; Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, H.E. Doris Anite; UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and A.P. Møller-Maersk Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc.

These high-level digital decision-makers will examine how technological, regulatory, and business model innovations are addressing the hurdles to digitalizing global trade and foreign direct investment to harness this massive digital potential that could increase trade by nearly nine Trillion Dollars by 2026 within the G7 alone.

The Secretary-General will also play an integral role by contributing to a DCO led closed session with Bahrain, Pakistan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia on “Driving Digital Development Through Investment”, in which she will share the insights on a number of the barriers to the digital economy, and the importance to help countries attract investments for their digital economy to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





MENAFN15012024002825012069ID1107720458